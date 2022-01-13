Larsa Pippen: Kim Kardashian and I Apologized to Each Other After Feud

Larsa Pippen says she and Kim Kardashian have “apologized” to one another following the fallout of their friendship back in 2020.

via: Page Six

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” Pippen told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star added, “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

The friendship between Kardashian, 41, and Pippen, 47, began to crumble in July 2020 when the Skims founder and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé unfollowed her on Instagram.

Pippen seemed to shake off their social media snub, writing on her own IG at the time, “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness and my relationships in real life.”

She added, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

And while Pippen initially made light of the ordeal, Page Six reported at the time that the dynamic duo had grown apart.

“[Pippen and Kardashian] are friends, but not close friends,” an insider confirmed to Page Six at the time, adding that Kardashian “never followed” Pippen to begin with as she “doesn’t follow that many people” and that the rumor that she unfollowed Pippen is “not true.”

Still, Pippen didn’t seem to have moved past their beef as she appeared to shade Kardashian in a December episode of “RHOM,” but she denied that she jabbed her ex-BFF.

That same month, she doubled down on her views that she and Kardashian are good with each other, telling Access Hollywood, “We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it.”

Rumors swirled at the time that the Kardashian-Jenners turned on Pippen because of her romantic history with Khloé’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, while Pippen herself claimed that Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West got between them.

Pippen often appeared on “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” and was close with both Kim and Kourtney, though their friendship wasn’t without its drama.

Good for them.