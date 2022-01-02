La La Anthony Hopes To Find Love Like Ciara And Russel Wilson's [Photo + Video]

Like many of us, La La Anthony has spent the first day of 2022 reflecting on the tumultuous year that we’ve just left behind us while getting clear on what she hopes to bring in more of with this fresh start.

via: AceShowbiz

On Saturday, January 1, the 42-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of her rocking brown lingerie. She began her caption, “I brought in the New Year a little different this year. Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed.”

“Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives,” the TV personality added. “We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that. Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS.”

“Love y’all so much,” she went on noting. “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from ‘Insecure’ sooooo… yeah u know the rest.”

The post did not go unnoticed by Ciara. Taking to the comment section, the “Level Up” singer gushed, “Haha:) I love you so much Leezi boo.”

La La was previously married to Carmelo Anthony. However, she filed for divorce from the NBA star in June after 11 years of marriage. Despite the separation, the estranged couple remains friends.

In October, the “Think Like a Man” actress admitted that she didn’t expect their marriage would end. “That s**t hit me really hard,” she said when speaking to Angie Martinez. “It came outta nowhere. I wasn’t expecting.”

“I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that,” the TV personality went on noting. “I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

La La may want to put Ciara’s prayer on repeat.