Kris Jenner Reportedly Planning $2 Million Wedding with Corey Gamble

Is Kris Jenner ready to walk down the aisle?

The momager is reportedly planning a huge wedding with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

via The Blast:

When a popular celebrity starts planning his or her nuptials, fans are quick to assume that they’ll definitely throw in millions of dollars to grace the beautiful day. While this has been the case for some celebrities in the past and present, there are some like Kris, who might not intend to spend that much on her wedding.

Also, the mother-of-six has been through this process two times, and while some believe the third time is a charm, she may not intend to break her bank account to walk down the aisle. At this time, the news of her wedding to Corey is still a huge speculation, but if it does turns out to be true, fans will not be shocked.

This is because the lovers have been dating since 2014, and while there were rumors surrounding why Corey would decide to date a woman 25 years older than him, fans soon figured out that the pair were deeply in love with one another. They have been going strong for almost seven years, and if a wedding does happen very soon, fans would support them all the way.

Sometime in June 2019, an article from OK! disclosed that Kris and Corey may be ‘exchanging vows’ sooner than expected, and this caused a ruckus on social media. The news outlet noted that a source confirmed that before Gamble came into the picture, Kris had given up on love.

However, as time went on, she decided to open herself to the possibility with a talent manager. The source also alleged that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has been scouting awesome venues for her rumored wedding.

Although this news was pure speculation at the time, Kris’ statement about the kind of wedding she intends to have kind of made fans starts believing that the mama bear is indeed thinking about marriage. During a conversation with Laura Wasser, she deliberately described how she wants her next wedding to be life, and why she does not intend to make a big deal out of it.

“I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding … I just don’t think that I want to go there,” she said. While she did not note whether a wedding would happen soon, she clearly stated what it would look like.

Still speaking about Kris’ wedding rumors, a news outlet published an article right after her interview with Wasser, alleging that the television personality and her boyfriend got engaged shortly before the Met Gala.

This report came after Kris flashed a beautiful rock at the event, which immediately sparked a worldwide discussion as to whether she had gotten engaged to Corey. Despite the controversy and chaos online, she did not rebuke the speculations, neither did she own it.

More sources at the time mentioned that Kris was not only planning her wedding secretly but only intended to spend $2 million on it. Furthermore, the insider revealed that the wedding would take place as a live episode on the “KUWTK.” show.

This speculation was shut down after the show came to an end in June 2021, and fans did not see any wedding ceremony happen. Regardless of this, the thought of Kris and Corey saying their vows had already been etched in the memories of millions of fans worldwide.

After “KUWTK” came to an end in June this year, the rumors of Kris’ wedding did not subside, however, reports noted that the couple is planning to choose between two venues.

According to Gossip Cop, an insider noted that the lovers are looking to have their wedding ceremony in either San Diego or the South Pacific. These lovely places are no doubt the go-to areas for a beautiful wedding, but as usual, this was all conjecture as nothing has been set in stone yet.

Per to Cosmopolitan, Kris and Corey became acquainted in 2014, at a Kanye West party that took place in Ibiza. The rapper executed the party as a birthday gift to a fashion designer known as Riccardo Tisci.

Apparently, Corey overheard Kris saying that she “looked good in a nice a** dress,” and immediately sparked a conversation with her, which she embraced. During that time, the media personality was in the process of divorcing her partner of 25 years, Caitlyn Jenner.

The official month that the pair started dating is still unknown, but reports suggested that it may have started around autumn in 20114. The pair were spotted on several occasions going on dates, and appearing at events arm-in-arm until they confirmed their romance. In 2015, Corey made his debut appearance on “KUWTK,” and from what fans could see, Kris and her children regarded him as family.

If Kris DOES get married, you know it’s going to be filmed.