Kodak Black Offers Apology for Comments Directed at PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Over Fatal Shooting [Photo + Video]

Kodak Black has apologized to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, after claiming her sharing their location contributed to his death.

As readers will note, Kodak was among those who initially zeroed in on the social media sharing of location information prior to the fatal shooting at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in Los Angeles last month. At one point, Kodak shared an Instagram Stories post in which he said, among other things, “that hoe might as well kill herself.”

In an update over the weekend, again via Instagram, Kodak apologized. He also provided some context on his state of mind at the time of his initial remarks.

“I had just woke up that day when it happened and I had, like, a migraine that was killing me. … I just went with what everybody was saying, like, ‘Oh man, she posted the address,’” Kodak said, adding that much of the information on the shooting was only recently made public.

“In that moment it was sounding like she did some bullshit, so shit. … I don’t wish no bad on her and shit like that so I give my apologies to her,” Kodak added. “I hope she keeps her head up.”

As previously reported, additional details on Rock’s murder have been released in recent days, including an alleged timeline of surrounding events that refutes the social media-focused assumptions targeting his girlfriend. Among those who called out this treatment of Stephanie was Cardi B, who said last week multiple people owe her an apology.

Told y’all……Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!! https://t.co/zcaaznt12h — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Per the latest from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, three people have been charged in connection with Rock’s murder, including a 17-year-old and his father, identified as Freddie Lee Trone.

“The murder of [PnB Rock] dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly his family,” Gascón said last week. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of [Rock’s] talents.”