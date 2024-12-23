Home > NEWS

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video with Macaulay Culkin Slammed Fans: ‘Weirdest Thing I’ve Seen’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 2 hours ago

A social media user commented ‘Satan made this’ on a music video featuring a reality star covering a Christmas classic, produced by Travis Barker.

Move over Mariah Carey, there’s a new Queen of Christmas … Kim Kardashian.

Obviously, we’re joking. Mariah Carey will forever reign as the Queen, but that doesn’t mean another icon can release a new twist on the Christmas classic.

Kardashian debuted her “Santa Baby” cover along with a music video which included a cameo from the Christmas King, Macaulay Culkin.

The 44-year-old recorded the track during a season three episode of her family’s reality show The Kardashians and it was produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker.

The music video was a different take on the standard sweet Christmas vibes one would usually assume to see with the track.

The video begins with Kardashian with a blonde rough cut bob staring into the camera. She then slides down against a wall and begins to crawl through a trashed house filled with elves, carolers, models playing Twister, members of the nativity set including a donkey, Jesus looking through a fridge and much more.

Each room features different scenarios until we reach the end where there is a man dressed in a Santa suit holding a camcorder. He then moves the camera to the side and it’s revealed to be Culkin.

The mother-of-four dropped the film on Instagram without too many details regarding the film in the caption. She did reveal that it was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the unique move.

“What in the f–kery is this?” one social media user wrote, while another said they thought they were hallucinating, “What in the acid trip hell is this?”

“Ummm…this is unhinged. ?,” TV host AJ Gibson commented on Instagram, while another commenter wrote, “This is like a fever dream ?”

“What. The. F–k. Did I just watch?,” another questioned.

Several fans also likened the video to American Horror Story, which Kim famously starred in. “American horror story Santa edition?” one person commented.

Meanwhile, her friend Simon Huck shared a number of exclamation marks, “!!!!!!”. While another fan shared their love for the clip: “Obsessed ?????”

Kardashian hasn’t come out and shared what the inspiration was behind the clip or if she was creatively involved, but we’re sure many fans are eagerly waiting to find out more.

via: TooFab

