Keyshia Cole Says She's Going Celibate in 2022 [Photo + Video]

“Heaven Sent” singer Keyshia Cole has announced to her Twitter followers that in the new year, she plans to spend more time loving herself by making the decision to partake in a year of celibacy.

“I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year,” Cole told her Twitter followers.

Looks like Keyshia Cole already has some goals lined up for 2022.

She received support from fans. “I remember when you first came into the industry, you were focused, men were not in your view like that at all,” wrote one fan, to which Keyshia replied, “How u think I wrote all them songs boo? Them ninja’s were there. Just ass holes and full of shit, like they are now.”

Cole had previously been in a relationship with Niko Khale. The former couple welcomed a son in August 2019.

Sex is not the only thing Keyshia has given up. She is also abstaining from alcohol in the wake of the death of her biological mother, Frankie Lons, in July.

“Stopped drinking when my momma passed on,” she tweeted.

She is not the first celebrity to give up sex. Nick Cannon announced that he too was practicing celibacy after welcoming four children in seven months. “I’m going to see if I can make it to 2022,” he said during his appearance on “Drink Champs.”

Meanwhile, Keyshia is back in the studio working on new music after announcing her retirement in March. In February, she dropped her latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love.”

The topic isn’t anything new to Cole, who also opened up about her sex life in a conversation with VLADTV back in 2015. It’s unclear what motivated the 40-year-old’s decision to jump back on the bandwagon, but if it’s anything like what she said in her 2015 interview, then we could see some major beauty and creativity come out of her year of self.

