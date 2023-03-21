Keke Palmer Shares 'Mommy'ing' Update: 'I Will Never Be the Same Again' [Photo]

From acting to singing to co-hosting a talk show, Keke Palmer has done it all but being a mom is her best job yet.

via: People

The actress, 29, gave her 12.3 million Instagram followers an update on how she’s finding motherhood as she shared a series of snapshots from a walk with her baby boy Leodis “Leo” Andrellton on Monday.

In the photos, the Emmy Award winner is seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller as she poses against the New York City skyline wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Calling being a mom her “greatest gig of all,” the Hustlers star captioned the cute carousel of pictures, “Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.”

Adding she would “never be the same again,” she continued, “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.”

“Loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mo,” she added. “I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom “stuff” is a big business, who knew.”

We love to see Mommy Keke.