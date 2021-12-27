Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Directly Across the Street from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has a new neighbor — her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

According to reports, Kanye purchased the $4.5 million home directly across from Kim’s.

via Hollywood Life:

The rapper, who shares four children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community.

The purchase also comes only two weeks after Kim filed to be declared legally single since her divorce from Kanye is taking longer than she anticipated. But despite the fact that Kim has moved on in her love life with Pete Davidson, 28, Kanye recently publicly expressed his desire to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim. He even begged her — during a Dec. 9 concert — to “run right back” to him.

Interestingly, Kanye purchased the $4.5 million house for $421,000 over asking price — probably to ensure he wasn’t outbid. But it’s also a very modest home compared to what he has purchased in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does with the property. Unlike the Malibu mansion he recently purchased in September for $57.3 million, this new house sits on only about 1 acre of land and contains five bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms. It also features a large outdoor swimming pool, a horse corral, and a stable for three horses, so that’s pretty unique, and we can only imagine that North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, will love it.

Check out photos of Kanye’s new home here.