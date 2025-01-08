Home > NEWS

Jamie Foxx Reveals His Nurse Told Him He Had 5% Chance Of Surviving Brain Bleed During Medical Crisis

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Jamie Foxx is sharing more details about the near-fatal medical emergency that almost ended his life.

In an interview on the red carpet of Golden Globes, he opened up about the shockingly-low survival rate revealed by one of his nurses in Atlanta.

“She said, ‘Jamie, you’re a five-percenter,’ ” the actor recalled. “Less than 5 percent of people with what you have walk out of here alive. But when I saw that it was you, I rolled my sleeves up.’ I was very scared,” he admitted.

When he expressed his gratitude for the care he received, Foxx was humbled by the nurse’s statement. “She said, ‘Why are you thanking me? You’re not special. I roll my sleeves up for everybody that comes in here,’ ” he recounted her response, grounding him in the reality of his situation.

In 2023, Jamie Foxx faced a life-threatening medical emergency when he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke. After 20 days of unconsciousness, Foxx awoke unaware of what had transpired.

Foxx expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his daughters, Anelise and Corinne. “When tragedy happens, you need somebody there that really loves you. My daughters stepped up,” he said.

In his Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was,” Foxx detailed his experience, revealing that he saw the tunnel but not the light. “I was in that tunnel though. It was hot in that tunnel,” he joked.

While Foxx was proud of a Golden Globe nomination for his stand-up comedy special, he emphasized that such accolades pale in comparison to the value of life. “This doesn’t matter,” he said of industry awards. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

