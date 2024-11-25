Home > NEWS

Hugh Grant Reportedly Responds To Luann de Lesseps Sharing Their Make Out Story: ‘Steady On’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 1 hour ago

Hugh Grant: “I do remember meeting a charming RHNY [sic] in a restaurant.”

Hugh Grant has entered the chat and is sharing his recollection of the heated Hamptons make out session he purportedly had with Bravo star Luann de Lesseps.

It comes after Luann recalled the story exclusively with TooFab while in Beverly Hills ahead of her “All New Countess Cabaret” on her Marry F Kill! tour.

The Bridget Jones star took to X to add some details to the story, including the timeline of when this occurred.

“Steady on,” the actor began.

“I do remember meeting a charming RHNY [sic] in a restaurant, but I’d like to stress it was about 15 years ago. I don’t recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of a headline.

TooFab has reached out to Luann for comment.

Luann was married to first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she shares two children, for 16 years before the count filed for divorce in 2009.

Luann later married Tom D’Agostino in December 2016, but the pair split just eight months after the Palm Beach, Florida, ceremony. Grant, meanwhile, married producer Anna Eberstein in 2018 and shares three children with her.

Luann previously told TooFab she was spending some time in the Hamptons when she got the intel that the British star was at one of the local restaurants.

“A girlfriend of mine called me and was like Hugh Grant is at Pierre’s [a restaurant at The Hamptons]. I said, ‘I’ll be right over.’ I called and said, ‘Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.’ I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, ‘Let’s go’,” she shared.

“I said, ‘Sit me right behind him.’ I pushed out my chair real fast and I bumped into him — flirting 101 — I bumped into him and said, ‘Oh I’m so sorry.’ He knows who I am because I know Andy,” Lu continued.

“I go, ‘I’m so sorry. Can I buy you a shot, I feel terrible.’ He goes, ‘Okay, but I’ll come have a shot with you if you do one with me,'” she continued. “Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out … heavily at the table! My brother was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re making out with Hugh Grant’, and I was like, ‘Neither can I.'”

The story was first teased by de Lesseps when she appeared on the November 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

via: TooFab

