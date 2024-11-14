BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

Fall is one of the best seasons for outdoor adventures. If you’re itching to explore scenic trails and breathe in fresh air, now’s the perfect moment to lace up your boots and hit some of the best hiking trails. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking to enjoy the season peacefully, these autumn adventures bring you breathtaking views and a welcoming vibe on the trail.

Safety First: Why Finding the Right Trail Matters

Choosing a safe hiking trail is essential, especially if venturing out solo. Everyone deserves to feel safe when exploring new destinations, but it’s only sometimes guaranteed. Black and LGBTQIA+ hikers often face additional concerns when finding a safe place to hike. A welcoming trail offers community and belonging, not just scenic views. A safe, inclusive trail means you can focus on the experience and relax, whether you’re out for peace or connection.

Here are five of the best hiking trails to consider for all levels of travelers. Each offers something unique this autumn and welcomes hikers looking for views and vibes. Grab your essentials, and let’s dive in.

1. Pacific Crest Trail

Length: 2,650 miles (don’t worry, you don’t have to tackle it all!)

The Pacific Crest Trail is a legend in the hiking community that stretches from the California-Mexico border to Canada. While hiking the entire trail is intense, many hikers tackle shorter sections, especially in the fall, when the colors change dramatically. Try the stretch near Washington for crisp, refreshing air and beautiful, open views.

2. Lion’s Den Trail

Length: 2 miles

Located in Wisconsin, Lion’s Den Trail is a beautiful, short hike along the shores of Lake Michigan. This trail combines easy access with fantastic views, particularly during fall, when leaves turn bright red and orange. It’s an ideal trail for anyone seeking a relaxing but scenic outing at just two miles.

3. Lovers Lane Loop (Olympic Peninsula)

Length: 6 miles

This moderate trail in Olympic National Park offers a perfect day hike. It’s known for its lush forests, waterfalls, and serene lakes. Lovers Lane Loop has a calm vibe that feels welcoming to hikers of all backgrounds, making it an excellent choice for a relaxed adventure.

4. John Muir Trail

Length: 211 miles

The John Muir Trail winds through California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Although challenging and best suited for experienced hikers, shorter portions near Yosemite National Park make fantastic day hikes. The fall months bring out golden hues in the landscape, adding extra magic to the journey. Yosemite’s community vibe also makes it a friendly spot to explore.

5. Antelope Canyon

Length: 1.1 mile

For a different vibe, Antelope Canyon in Arizona offers a one-mile adventure through narrow, winding canyons with surreal, wavy rock formations. This short trail makes it accessible for all hikers, but the journey feels mystical, especially as the sunlight changes angles. Photographers love Antelope Canyon, as do adventurers seeking a unique autumn experience in the American Southwest.

These trails are perfect for autumn adventures! They are the hiking trails for serenity and a sense of belonging. Each trail offers its own unique combination of views, challenges, and community vibes. As you explore this season, remember that the best adventures are where you feel safe and welcome. So grab a friend or enjoy the solitude, your favorite snacks, and a water bottle, and prepare to soak up those autumn views.

What are some of your favorite hiking trails? Comment below!