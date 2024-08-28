Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Reportedly Tells Judge He Wants to Question Her Over 'Twisted Narrative' and 'False Claims' in Custody War Over 10-Year-Old Son | www.lovebscott.com

Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez reportedly made serious accusations against her in his latest court filing amid their custody battle for son Maceo.

Halle Berry’s bitter custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez over their 10-year-old son Maceo has turned into an all-out war.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Martinez requested the judge overseeing the case to cross-examine the actress over her “twisted narrative” and “false claims”.

Court documents revealed Martinez, 58, asked the court to continue with the actress’ requested hearing on September 10 – and demanded the actress cover the costs for his attorney’s fees.

His attorney claimed Berry, 58, is “seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties’ minor child’s mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties’ son psychiatric medication”.

The lawyer further accused the Catwoman star of “attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing” after a separate motion for emergency orders was denied in July.

The filing continued: “(Berry) is making this sole custody request and refusing to set it on a date sufficiently far ahead for (Martinez) to defend it knowing full well that (Martinz) has been asking (Berry) for months to make an attorney fee contribution as he does not have sufficient funds to pay his counsel.

“She has refused this request, despite the fact that (Berry) is admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time, and likely more given her new movie about to be released.”

Martinez’s attorney also accused Berry of “attempting to ‘game the system’ by starving out (Martinez) from being able to defend himself against her last-minute draconian request for sole legal custody regarding health and education decisions”.

His lawyer added: “After using her extraordinarily high income for months to try to create a false narrative regarding (Martinez’s) cooperation with (Berry), to which (Martinez) has not had the funds to respond to every letter and every email, she is now trying to use her ability to pay any and all amounts of her own attorneys’ fees to trample on (Martinez’s) rights and gain sole decision-making ability regarding crucial decisions in Maceo’s life, a child who spends 50 percent of his time with each of his parents.”

Berry’s ex asked the judge to cross-examine her “with regard to her false claims, twisted narrative and basis for her extreme request”.

He added: “It is crucial that the court know what (Berry) has been doing, and the level of pressure which amounts to near harassment, on a very constant basis from her, attempting to hurl us into discord and unnecessary problems.”

via: RadarOnline.com