Gunna Files Fourth Motion for Bond

Fourth time’s a charm?

via: Complex

In legal docs dated Oct. 17 and viewed by Complex, the artist’s co-lead counsel Steven Sadow opened, “On three prior occasions, Defendant Kitchens has moved the Court for a reasonable bond. On each occasion, the State has made proffers at hearings that turned out to be false and/or misleading.”

Part of Gunna’s legal team’s consternation at the most recent denial comes from the fact that, in their second bond motion being shot down, only two factors were cited. When the third request was denied on Oct. 13 by Judge Ural Glanville, “all four bond factors” were cited, which the defense finds “inexplicable.”

“We now know for certain,” Sadow writes, “that the State’s last-minute assertion at the third bond hearing on October 13 that there was a text message (not disclosed to Kitchens in discovery as the Court had expressly ordered) between two individuals (neither of whom was Kitchens), where one person ‘offered to murder’ another person on Kitchens’ behalf, was undeniably false.”

Gunna, 29, was taken into custody on May 11 following a 56-count RICO indictment against 28 YSL associates. His first request for bond was denied May 23, and the second on July 7. Young Thug has also remained incarcerated since May. Less than two weeks ago, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the court to postpone the YSL trial from Jan. 9, 2023 to March 27.

Sadow’s new motion criticizes “the State’s obvious willingness to say or do anything to deny Mr. Kitchens pretrial bail,” says it “has failed to proffer a single violent act or a single threat to a witness by Kitchens or on Kitchens’ behalf,” and also contends that its “failure to correct any of its exaggerations and false proffers is a blight on the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.”

Concluding the seven-page filing, Steven Sadow said, “Sergio Kitchens prays that the Court set this fourth bond motion down for a hearing on the November 10 or 17 calendar and require the State to respond in writing to this motion at least seven days before the hearing. The Court deserves nothing less than to be told the truth by the prosecutors. Kitchens respectfully demands the truth to be told, for his continued pretrial detention based on lies and misrepresentations constitutes a miscarriage of justice.”

Part of an open letter in June saw Gunna assure fans, “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. … I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”