Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Accuses Him Of Being A 'Deadbeat' Father [Photos]

After Gary Owen uploaded a photo in a t-shirt that read “bread-winner” along with a definition, his estranged wife Kenya Duke went to social media and blasted him with a lengthy post.

via: AceShowbiz

The divorce between Gary Owen and his estranged wife Kenya Duke continues to get ugly. On Sunday, June 6, Kenya took to her social media account to slam the actor, calling him a “deadbeat” father as he hasn’t seen his kids nor supported them financially for months.

Tagging “The Gary Owen Show” star, Kenya wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post, “@garyowencomedy I have never gone to the media. The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself.” She added, “You and I know what it really is! But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive a** t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention.”

Accusing the actor and comedian of not supporting her and their kids financially, she went on to say, “You haven’t supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill.” She also claimed, “All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it.”

According to Kenya, Gary also hasn’t “seen your daughter in over 6 1/2 months, you haven’t seen your son in over 4 months. This is your choice. You do remember us right???? I ‘guess’ we were useful when your content was needed. Or when I allowed you to live your best life while I stayed back with our kids, the house and taking care of the business.”

“This is what it is after 23 years, of being the only one to have your back 100% of the time, wow! The new you is a Mofo. Do you even recognize right anymore? You’ve shown lack of care for me maintaining the financial stability and sole emotional support for our kids. I am the only person that has always protected you and you treat me like this, says more about your character than any of your antics. You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life…lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a black celebrity friend group,” so she concluded her lengthy social media rant.

Kenya filed for divorce from Gary in March, ending their marriage after nearly two decades together. The pair got married in 2003 and share two adult children.

Kenya is requesting $44,000 a month in spousal support “to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.”