Garcelle Beauvais Explains Racial Undertones to Kyle Richards After Drama on 'RHOBH'

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t holding back from confronting Kyle Richards about a hurtful accusation made last season.

via: Page Six

Kyle Richards finally understands the implications of her jarring accusation at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 10 reunion that Garcelle Beauvais had stiffed her charity.

Richards, 52, and Beauvais, 54, sat down for lunch at Petit Trois in Los Angeles on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality series and got into a meaningful discussion about the racial undertones that Richards had unintentionally used last year.

“We can let that go if we can fast-forward to you calling me out about not paying with the charity — cut me to the core,” Beauvais began after Richards expressed interest in starting over and putting their differences aside.

Richards claimed that “someone else” was in charge of the payment process, while Beauvais explained that when she finally got the information regarding her payment, it was sent to an address that she hadn’t lived at for “years.”

“I know you’re a good person,” Richards offered. “You took care of it right away after that. If we had been getting along, fine, I never would have said anything.”

Beauvais then asked, “Would you have said it to one of the white women?”

Richards looked stunned.

“I feel like it was weaponized toward me being a black woman,” Beauvais affirmed.

“Oh, my God! Like, I don’t have any issues with you!” Richards began.

Beauvais said she believed that Richards didn’t intentionally mean any racial undertones but that she simply didn’t realize what she was saying.

“There’s stereotypes that people think we don’t pay for our rent, that we don’t tip,” Beauvais explained.

“I would never think of that!” Richards replied.

Beauvais then explained that while Richards doesn’t have to deal with that, it is her reality.

In the end, they agreed to move forward after Richards apologized to her again.

Richards first accused Beauvais of not forking over the $5,000 donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles that she had promised at Richards’ party when the reunion aired in September 2020.

Beauvais was clearly taken aback by the accusation at the time, and just days after the reunion aired, Richards doubled down.

She wrote via Instagram, “I would like to address my ‘calling out’ @Garcelle at the reunion over her not paying her donation to @ChildrensLA. To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night.

“There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered,” she added, noting that Beauvais had “since paid her donation.”

For her part, Beauvais said that the delayed payment was an honest mistake.

“I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that,” she wrote on Instagram.

She explained that the donation simply “fell through the cracks innocently” as she was “traveling all over the world” at the time.

“Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid?” she questioned. “This is my character. This is my integrity. I don’t play around when it comes to things like that.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.