The Full ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Delivers A Glimpse Of The New Black Panther [Video]

After Marvel dropped the epic first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to a show-stopping trailer that brought down the house at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the biggest question on fans’ minds is who took up the mantle of the Wakanda hero now that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is dead. We now have a very solid guess.

Featuring even more images of Talocan (which was previously assumed to be Atlantis) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the trailer makes it clear that the two nations are at war. We get some great action shots of Namor, Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and the Dora Milaje. There’s also a showdown between Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Namor that is… terrifying? A little bit?

At the end of the trailer, we also get an incredibly powerful image of the new Black Panther. It’s not known who is going to become the next Black Panther, but my bet’s on Shuri.

Honestly, every part of this trailer is incredible. The music, the energy, the intensity. Even showing Namor flying with his little winged feet? I’m digging it. I’m enjoying all of it. Even from just the trailer it looks like the film is going to balance political maneuvering, spycraft, and the kind of goofiness that I expect out of a Marvel film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.