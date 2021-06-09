Free Joints Are Being Offered For Citizens Willing To Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 [Photo]

Add free weed to the list of incentives being offered to people to encourage them to get vaccinated against Covid.

via: The Blast

It is well known that the government is trying to vaccinate 70% of U.S. citizens by July 4, 2021 — and now, another state is allowing companies to give away FREE marijuana for anyone who is willing to get the shots!

According to multiple reports, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced it will allow state-licensed cannabis retailers to “provide one joint to adult consumers who receive COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.”

Of course, the state is hoping the incentive will drive the public to reach the goals set to fully open the state by July 4.

According to multiple reports, the board approved a program called “Joint For Jabs” after receiving multiple requests from its cannabis companies to help promote the state’s vaccination efforts.

To be clear, each person will only receive ONE joint, and no other marijuana products can be substituted for the give-away.

Interestingly, this is not a new thing. In Arizona, a company partnered with a medical group to offer free “on-site” vaccinations at its Pheonix locations. At the time, anyone 21-years or older received a free pre-rolled joint and an edible weed gummy in a program called, “Snax for Vaxx.”

If you aren’t a big weed person, the state also agreed to allow alcohol give-aways in exchange for getting vaccinated too. The board approved free beer, wine, or cocktails for anyone vaccinated by June 30.

In this case, Washington state is also promoting a program where the lottery will enter vaccination recipients into a drawing that will pump out $250,000 for four consecutive weeks and a final drawing for $1 million.

As you know, President Joe Biden has been pushing towards a goal of having 70% of adult American’s vaccinated by the fourth of July. This plan includess providing salons ability to provide “Shots at the Shop” to promote the vaccine.

They are really doing everything to get people vaccinated.