Frankie Grande Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Hale Leon [Photo]

Frankie Grande is soon to be following his sister Ariana Grande’s path to walk down the aisle. The dancer/actor has gotten engaged to his boyfriend Hale Leon after 2 years of dating.

via: Page Six

The 38-year-old asked his actor boyfriend, 28-year-old Hale Leon, to marry him on Tuesday night in an over-the-top virtual reality proposal, People reported.

“He said YES! ? WE’RE ENGAGED!” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever!”

Frankie proposed at Dreamscape in Los Angeles — where the couple went on one of their first dates — at the end of a VF adventure that featured intergalactic virtual fireworks and a special “Will you marry me?” message, according to People.

“I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT!” he added on Instagram.

The Broadway performer also noted the meaningful timing of his proposal during Pride Month, writing on social media, “What a way to celebrate #pride ????.”

To keep the proposal under wraps, Frankie reportedly told Hale that they were celebrating the star’s four-year sober anniversary with friends.

Friends and family, including Frankie and Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, were present as he popped the question.

Ariana later posted a sweet message to the couple via her Instagram story, writing, “i love you both so so much. congratulations to two of the most incredible men i know. :)”

A number of fans and famous friends also offered up their well wishes, including Gus Kenworthy who wrote, “Congrats babe!,” and Deborah Cox, who commented with heart emojis.

“Awwww FRANKIE??? YAYYYY??????” Broadway star Orfeh wrote on Frankie’s post.

The pair met in 2019 at a line dancing bar.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande got married in mid-May to Dalton Gomez in a very small ceremony at her Montecito, Calif., home.

Congrats Frankie and Hale.