Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Dies After Fall From Hotel in Argentina

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 5 mins ago

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show “X Factor.” The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album “LP1” in 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

via: ABC News

