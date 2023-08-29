Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dead at 36 After Discussing Mental Health Struggles

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on ABC’s The Bachelorette, has died.

He was 36.

Josh’s death was confirmed by his family on Monday in a statement on his Instagram.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Josh was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2015; he was eliminated the first week.

The family’s statement didn’t reveal a cause of death, but it did end with the following:

“For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.”

Just a few days prior to his passing, Josh shared a photo with the caption: “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)