Fantasia and Husband Welcome New Daughter: ‘Our Little Angel’ [Photos]

Over the weekend, Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor announced the birth of their first child together: baby Keziah Taylor.

via: The Grio

In her announcement, Barrino wrote: “The elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power, and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and their world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Taylor, in his screed, saluted his wife.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman,” he posted. “To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect, and admiration for black women. ‘Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power, and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!’ Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”

The couple shared their long road to conceiving their first child together in an interview with Tamron Hall last year.

“We were just kind of like, ‘Okay, wait a minute,’” Barrino said. “We decided, ‘Let’s just pause. Let’s let God be God. And if this is something that he wants for us to truly have, [then it will happen].’”

Last month, Barrino was admitted to the hospital at six months pregnant with early contractions, but she was ultimately able to return home.

Barrino, 36, has two other children: 19-year-old Zion and Dallas, who is 10.

Congratulations Fantasia and Kendall.