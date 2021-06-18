Exclusive: The 'Married to Medicine' Season 8 Reunion Teaser Is Here [Video]

Get ready, love muffins!

Andy Cohen sat down with ‘Married to Medicine’ stars Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush Harris, Anila Sajja and friend Quad Webb for an in-person (!!) reunion — and lovebscott.com exclusively has your first look.

The teaser starts off with a very important question: “Who do you think has the most to answer to?” host Andy Cohen asks Dr. Heavenly backstage.

“Probably Toya,” she responds.

Meanwhile, Quad is already on defense, “Some of the girls don’t want me to be here,” she tells Andy backstage.

Cut to Toya in hair and makeup telling Dr. Simone, “It’s time to change the narrative and be honest about some things.”

“This one here called me stupid, a prostitute.” Toya exclaims as things heat up on the reunion stage.

“Don’t raise your f*cking voice at me, because I don’t like it.” Dr. Heavenly shoots back.

It’s new cast member Anila Sajja’s first reunion — and from the clip it appears she’s holding her own against the rest of the ‘Married to Medicine’ OGs.

Toya and Heavenly share a quick kiss to lighten the mood before Andy suggests Quad shoot her shot at the newly-single Bill Gates.

With all the drama that took place this past season, you could have guessed that this reunion wouldn’t just be for the ladies.

The M2M husbands also hit the stage and spilled some tea of their own as the wives watched on.

In an emotional moment, Quad reveals that Contessa has considered (and possibly filed for) divorce from Scott — but it’s unclear.

What is clear, however, is that Scott wasn’t feeling Contessa talking about their current relationship status because he crashed the stage!

While towering over Contessa in her seat, Scott asks: “With the divorce thing — did we say we was going through it?”

“Are you being faithful in your marriage?” Toya interjects.

Finally, the trailer ends with an emotional Contessa breaking down in the arms of her cast mates.

This three-part reunion is certainly one you don’t want to miss! Watch the ‘Married to Medicine’ reunion teaser below.

?

The season eight finale of ‘Married to Medicine’ airs Sunday, June 20 at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Reunion Part I airs on Sunday, June 27 at? 9:00pm ET/PT.

Reunion Part II airs on Sunday, July 11 at a special time of 10:15pm ET/PT.

Reunion Part III airs on Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15pm ET/PT.