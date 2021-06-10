Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Breaks His Silence on Conservatorship Amid Lawsuits, Health Issues

Tom Girardi has broken his silence on his conservatorship while facing multiple lawsuits and health issues.

via: US Weekly

Tom, 82, attended a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, June 9, where he addressed the situation for the first time. “Obviously, I disagree with the conservatorship altogether,” he told a judge of his brother, Robert Girardi, being placed in control of his person as well as his estate and finances.

He then detailed his plans to end the conservatorship. “I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court,” he said. “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

Despite Tom’s protestations, the judge subsequently ruled that Robert should take over decisions about the former lawyer’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.

The reality star was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February when his brother assumed control of his daily activities and personal care. One of Tom’s attorneys claimed in court in December 2020 that he was hospitalized for a “serious illness,” raising questions about his mental competency. Court documents revealed in March that Tom was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a statement at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The split took a strange turn in December 2020 when the estranged couple were sued for fraud and embezzlement. In addition to accusing them of swindling $2 million in settlement funds intended for families of victims of a 2018 plane crash, class action firm Edelson PC claimed in federal court documents that the divorce was “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.”

We still have a lot of questions.