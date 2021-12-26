Drake Hands Out Cash for Christmas [Photos + Video]

Drake was seen dishing out stacks of cash from his car to strangers in Toronto on Christmas. The moment was caught in a video circulating on social media, from Saturday night.

via: Rap-Up

One video posted on social media shows Drizzy riding in the backseat of a Maybach while passing out racks. It’s unclear how much he gave away, but it appeared to be a stack of 20 Canadian dollars.

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” wrote one of the lucky people on the receiving end of Drake’s good deed. “Life’s fu**ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Drake giving away stacks of cash yesterday ??? pic.twitter.com/26lDaqFIjm — RapTV (@raptvcom) December 26, 2021

Fans praised him as a “legend,” while others lamented over not being able to get their hands on the cash.

Drake really going around Toronto handing out cash, lmaooo legend — Bacchanalist? (@TheKatalyst3) December 26, 2021

damn, drake was giving out huge stacks of cash dt last night. and im ouchere in fuckin scarborough :( — am.gwala (@gwalganistan) December 26, 2021

@Drake needs to pass by Mississauga with those stacks of cash lol those loaners are no joke ??? — … Danii?? (@DNLERGOZ) December 26, 2021

Drake celebrated the holidays with his son Adonis. The proud dad shared a heartwarming video of them goofing around, while wishing his 99 million followers.

“Merry Christmas From The Gang,” he wrote.

Drake can be my Santa anytime.