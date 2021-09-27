Dez Bryant Says Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Had No Call to Action [Photo + Video]

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast to talk about his life after the NFL. During the interview, he criticized Colin Kaepernick’s protest saying it lacked a true call to action.

During an interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the former NFL star gave his opinion on Kaep’s national anthem demonstrations, which he said only brought awareness. “I respect Colin Kaepernick, but there’s one thing that I don’t respect,” he said. “I said when I get the opportunity, and to get on the stage and say it, I would and I love him to death. So, it ain’t no hate or nothing like that, but brother, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, build jobs, give jobs to people.”

“The people that you was talking about, the people you so-called standing up for, the people who stood beside you, the people who lost their jobs because of you,” Bryant added. “Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

The former Cowboys star said he “reached out” to Kaepernick, but was unsuccessful. He stated that he respects the former 49ers player for bringing awareness to several issues, but when asked what the call to action of the protest was, Bryant replied, “There wasn’t one.”

“It’s just like I see all these athletes, I hear them on Twitter, they be writing these cool ass captions,” he continued. “I’d be like, ‘Hey the NFL told you to put out a Black Lives Matter tweet and you did it. But I ain’t see you do it.’ That’s a difference.”

Bryant’s remarks caused an uproar on social media after people slammed him for his opinion. Writer Jemele Hill called his comments “uninformed” and listed a few things Kaep has done since he was blackballed from the league.

“Colin Kaepernick has created a publishing company, a SPAC that’s raising $300M for social justice initiatives, a production company, etc,” she tweeted. “On top of founding the Know Your Rights Camp. I don’t get the point of dragging his name.”

With all due respect @DezBryant, this is uninformed. Colin Kaepernick has created a publishing company, a SPAC that’s raising $300M for social justice initiatives, a production company, etc. On top of founding the Know Your Rights Camp. I don’t get the point of dragging his name. https://t.co/rKt6GUlHmg — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 27, 2021

