Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded George Floyd's Murder, Awarded Pulitzer Special Citation

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis last year, received a Pulitzer Prize special citation for her work capturing the video that sparked a nationwide dialogue on racial injustice and policing in America.

via Politico:

The video, in which she recorded then-police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck, circulated widely on social media, sparking protests over police violence committed against Black Americans. Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded the video.

The Pulitzer Prize Board honored Frazier on Friday “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.” Previous winners of Pulitzer special citations and awards include Ida B. Wells, Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan.

Frazier was praised for her video’s role in securing Chauvin’s conviction on murder charges, including by President Joe Biden, who publicly commended her bravery at the time.

After hearing about the Chauvin verdict in April, Frazier posted her reaction to Facebook.

“George Floyd we did it!!” she wrote, adding, “Justice has been served.”

The award is much-deserved. Darnella’s decision to record changed this country forever.