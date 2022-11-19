DaBaby Seemingly Responds to Rumor He Was Giving Out Free Concert Tickets in Nashville [Photo + Video]

It has not been a good month for DaBaby. Earlier this month, tickets for a DaBaby show in Alabama were being sold on a buy-one-get-one-free special to fill a venue with a capacity of 1,300.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user shared a four-second clip that showed the controversial rapper inside a Nashville Cheesecake Factory. The footage was reportedly taken just hours before DaBaby’s show at Marathon Music Works with special guests ZayTheGOAT and K Carbon. The user, who goes by the Twitter handle @Skyleridkbro, said DaBaby was at the eatery trying to give away tickets to the concert.

“He (DaBaby) came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “He left and came back with a cameraman.”

In the video, DaBaby is seen walking in the restaurant, before someone off-camera is heard asking, “Why is he here again?”

The Twitter user said some of her co-workers accepted the tickets, while she and others declined the offer.

“His friend asked me and my friend if we wanted some and started to hand them to us, but we said, ‘No thanks. I like his music, just didn’t feel like going.”

The tweet went on to make headlines on outlets like The Shade Room and The Jasmine Brand. On Friday night, DaBaby seemingly responded to the reports on Instagram, where he posted footage of his recent concert in Atlanta.

“Whoever paying them blogs to post dat bullshit needa get they money back.? It ain’t working n***a,” he wrote in the caption. “We showing up in real life & we flipping shit upside DOWN.”

Marathon Music Works has not commented on DaBaby’s ticket sales; however, an Instagram post promoting the event drew a wave of negative reactions.

“Who signed off on this? Bad look,” one person wrote.

“Lol. Why would you bring this guy in for a show. Not great,” another commented.

The report comes after DaBaby has tried to dismiss claims that he was no longer relevant. The rapper’s so-called “fall from grace” began in summer 2021, when he made sexist and homophobic remarks during his Rolling Loud Miami set. Since then, DaBaby has lost multiple business deals and performance gigs.

His latest album, Baby on Baby 2, also debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 chart with 17,000 album equivalent units—a drastic decline from the 124,000 units earned by 2020’s Blame It on Baby. Though the Baby on Baby 2 numbers were disappointing, DaBaby insisted they weren’t “bad for da BlackBalled Baby.”