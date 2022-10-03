Coolio Was ‘Seeing Other Women,' According to Girlfriend: ‘We Had No Secrets'

Coolio’s long-term girlfriend claims the rapper was “seeing other women” before he died — but also acknowledges the two had an “understanding.”

via Complex:

“He was who he was. If he was seeing other women, I knew about it,” Mimi Ivey told the Daily Mail in a new interview.

“There’s nothing that man ever did that he hid from me. We talked about everything. I knew his whole life. We had no secrets.”

Although they were not legally married, Ivey took Coolio’s last name — his given name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — and referred to each other as “husband” and “wife” in public.

“We went to the courthouse, we filled out all of the paperwork and we were planning on it. But we just decided not to turn it in,” she said. “It’s just a piece of paper that doesn’t change how either one of us felt about each other.”

The exotic dancer revealed that the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” performer won’t be having a funeral, per his request, and will be cremated.

“I’m respecting his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. He did not want a funeral,” she said. “He did not want a memorial service. He didn’t want any of that.”

Mimi also recounted the moment she received the devastating phone call informing her of Coolio’s death.

“I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body,” she told the publication. “I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice. All I remember was dropping to my knees. I collapsed.”

The “Rollin’ With My Homies” rapper was found dead last week on the floor of his friend’s bathroom. He was 59.

Just days before his death, a very “engaging” Coolio snapped selfies with fans at the Houston airport ahead of what would end up being his last live performance.

Coolio is survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina, whom he married in 1996. The former couple called it quits four years later.

Say what you want — but it sounds like their relationship was solid.