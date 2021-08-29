Chris Brown Blasts Kanye West For Being A 'Whole Hoe' Hours After Donda Release [Photos]

It looks like Kanye West is on Chris Brown’s bad side.

The 32-year-old singer posted an Instagram story reading, “Kanye A Whole Hoe.” He didn’t expand on his thought but Chris was rumored to be featured on the album in the past couple of weeks.

Back in July, Chris posted on his social media, “Dat Yeezy and Breez” with the eyeball emoji. At the time, Kanye was still finishing up his work on Donda and was brining in a bunch of different collaborators to work on tracks.

Chris isn’t the only one upset. Soulja Boy also fired off a series of tweets about Kanye leaving him off the album after pursuing him for weeks. He posted a bunch of their text conversations on Twitter writing, “This ni–a Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone no more. Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control” and I don’t hear my verse on it … hmm fu-k that ni–a.”

In the text dated May 28, Kanye writes to Soulja, “Yo it’s Ye. I love you bro. You’re a genius. Wanna work with you on the new GAP campaign and my new album. Soulja responded saying he was excited and he loves Kanye too.

“Thanks that means ALOT coming from u. I’m down let’s work on fashion and music,” he ended.

Kanye immediately hit him back, “Let’s get it. Can you come to LA? Or I can pull up where you at?”

Despite pursuing Soulja Boy for several weeks, it appears Kanye threw the track in the trash. The collaborators that did appear on the album include Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, and Baby Keem.

Donda has been full of drama with Kanye even writing, “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”

The latter part was him accusing DaBaby’s team of trying to block his track with Kanye from being released. It appears the controversial rapper, who is still facing backlash for his homophobic comments, wasn’t the only one who objected to the release but rather the label didn’t want anything to do with gay basher.

There’s no word on why the two are at odds, but we’ll see how this unfolds.