Chlöe Bailey Says Her Upcoming “For The Night” Single Is About Gunna [Video]

Chlöe Bailey is letting people know she is a loyal friend.

via: HotNewHipHop

As she prepares for the arrival of her next single, “For The Night,” the 24-year-old created a Twitter Spaces session so she could dish to her fans about what they should expect.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she began. “*deep breath* I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna,” Bailey admitted.

“Yep, I said it bitches. I said it. So, you know. Yep. I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview I believe,” the R&B vocalist recalled.

As she continued to defend her decision, Bailey stated, “I’m a songwriter. I write my own shit, I get inspired by the smallest things, so, kiss my ass *laughs*. Talkin’ bout why don’t I say free this, or free that? Kiss my ass, I support in real life. Thank you!”

“But I’m single,” she clarified just as quickly. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

Bailey then urged her fans to make sure they stream her upcoming single so they can find out about all the tea.

“Y’all talk about I need to spill the tea? I spilled the motherf*cking tea! So y’all can’t say I don’t spill tea no f*cking more.”