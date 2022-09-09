Charlotte Is The Most Diverse City In North Carolina

Charlotte is the most ethnically diverse city in North Carolina, according to a new report by the national personal financial institution WalletHub.

According to a report from the national personal financial institution WalletHub, among cities with more than 300,000 residents, Charlotte ranks number 23 as the most diverse city in the United States and the most diverse in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports via Census data, Charlotte residents are 47% white, 35% Black, 15% Hispanic, 7% Asian and 17.2% were not born in the U.S. Raleigh is the second-most diverse city in the Tar Heel State.

Steven Coker, the manager of the Charlotte Business INClusion program, told The Charlotte Observer, “There’s an abundance of opportunity that I think is a magnet to people who are living in other places.”

He continued, “These are all groups within the government where you can see the priority that the city places on diversity and inclusion. We look at it as a beautiful thing, and something that we celebrate.”

There have been concerns of gentrification in Charlotte, which sometimes is the result of increasing diversity where new residents enter a city. In May 2021, City Metro reported Black neighborhoods were impacted with big developers attempting to push them out of their homes. By June of 2021, voted to adopt the Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is a development guide expected to allow additional options for housing and transportation. However, there has been debate if the plan will increase gentrification in Charlotte.