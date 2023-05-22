Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Opens to Soft $67.5 Million Domestically, Revs to $319 Million Globally

Universal’s Fast X raced to a North American debut of $67.5 million and a rousing $318.9 million globally as the core franchise winds down. That’s a promising start for the 10th installment even if the movie is seeing lower returns in the United States.

via: AceShowbiz

The number is just $3M shy of “F9’s $70M opening. Meanwhile, “Fast X” has an impressive run globally. The latest movie from the “Fast and Furious” series, which was released on Friday, May 19, has an approximate $319 million globally.

Starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena and Sung Kang among others, “Fast X” opening puts it at No. 7 on the list of the franchise’s highest box office debuts. It lands right in between 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million) and 2019’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ($60 million).

Former leader “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, meanwhile, was knocked off the throne. It occupies No. 2 as it’s expected to pull in $32.7 million in its third weekend of release. In total, the Marvel flick will have made over $267 million in North America.

“Guardians” star Chris Pratt’s other film, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, continues its run with another $9.8 million, bringing its total to $549 million. As for “Book Club: The Next Chapter”, it’s in fourth place. It earns $3 million, bringing in its total to $13.1 million in its second week. Rounding out the Top 5 is “Evil Dead Rise” that spent its fifth straight week in the position. The horror flick earned another $2.3 million for a total of $64 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (May. 19-21, 2023):

“Fast X” – $67 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” – $32.7 million

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” – $9.8 million

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” – $3 million

“Evil Dead Rise” – $2.4 million

“John Wick: Chapter 4” – $1.33 million

“Are You There God?…” – $1.3 million

“Hypnotic” – $885,000

“Blackberry” – $535,000 million

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” – $390,000