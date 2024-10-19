Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Are Engaged After One Year of Dating

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Blac Chyna is ready to take the next step with boyfriend, Derrick Milano.

Derrick proposed to Chyna at Howard University’s homecoming celebration—also known as Yardfest—on Oct. 18 in front of a crowd of students who were all cheering the couple on.

In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Derrick can be seen getting down on one knee in front of Chyna (real name is Angela White) with a ring box and asking, “Will you marry me?” Chyna looked surprised by the question, but quickly gave Derrick a kiss and hug as the two shared a moment before he put the ring on her finger.

Derrick then reiterated the question, saying, “Angela, will you marry me?” and enthusiastically telling the crowd, “She said ‘Yes!'”

Chyna and Derrick first went public with their romance in September 2023 when she shared a photo of the two on Instagram with a heart and prayer hands emoji in the caption. However, the reality star confirmed the duo had actually been dating since May 2023 when she posted an anniversary tribute to the Grammy winner.

This is the third engagement for Chyna, who was previously engaged to Tyga—with whom she shares son King Cairo, 11—and Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Dream.

