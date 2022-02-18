Beyoncé and Zendaya Reportedly Teaming to Remake 1959 Film 'Imitation of Life'

Beyoncé and Zendaya are in talks to remake the 1959 classic film, ‘Imitation of Life.’

via Page Six:

The pop queen, 40, and the “Spider-Man” star, 25, worked together six years ago on a music video and are allegedly eager to join forces once more.

“Imitation of Life,” which is based on the best-selling novel by Fannie Hurst, revolves around a white woman who takes in an African-American widow and her daughter, Sarah Jane, whose fair skin allows her to pass as white.

It starred Lana Turner, Juanita Moore and Sandra Dee.

The film, which was nominated for two Academy Awards, deals with issues of race, class and gender.

Beyoncé is reportedly interested in producing the flick.

It’s unclear whether she would also appear on screen in the film. Zendaya, who is currently starring in HBO’s mega-hit “Euphoria,” would likely play the character of Sarah Jane.

“Everyone wants Zendaya in their films at the moment but it feels like this could be the movie to take her to the next level and really get some awards buzz,” an insider told the Sun.

The Post has reached out to Beyoncé’s and Zendaya’s reps for comment.

Back in 2016, Zendaya appeared in the music video for Beyonce’s track “All Night.”

Of the experience, Zendaya gushed at the time: “It was literally nuts because anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been obsessed with Beyoncé since birth, been to every single concert that she’s ever had.

“It’s a true obsession. It was an honor and I freaked out,” she added.

If this project is truly in the works, it has the potential to be huge — for both Zendaya and Beyoncé (as a producer).