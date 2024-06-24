6 Best Instagrams to Follow for New Moms

It takes a village to raise a child, or so the adage goes, but in today’s world, it also takes an online community of similar ideas. Motherhood can be a joyful yet confusing and scary experience, and it can be easy to feel like a fish out of water in the entire process, but there is some hope, especially now. Social media platforms like Instagram have become major hubs for sharing experiences, offering advice, and building solid communities. If you are looking for your mom tribe online, these six mom-centric pages might be a good place to start.

Angela Webber (@ournameisfamily)

Angela Webber has devoted her Instagram page to sharing all the fun her children bring to her life. The California-based mother of five highlights everyday moments that make motherhood special, from playful family outings to heartwarming milestones and cross-country RV trips. Although Angela’s kids are older, her page is a refreshing reminder that although motherhood has its challenges, there is also a lot of fun to be had.

A dose of laughter is always a good thing. That is why the Black Mothers Instagram page is a safe place where Black moms can find parenting-related humor. The account frequently shares funny anecdotes, relatable memes, and lighthearted content that bring smiles and laughter to mothers’ daily lives. The combination of practical advice, heartfelt stories, and a healthy dose of laughter makes Black Moms Blog the go-to place for humor.

Black Moms Blog is a community Instagram page that offers advice and tips for mothers at every stage of their journey. The page also has many parenting tips that address the unique challenges Black mothers face. The Black Moms Blog covers everything from child-rearing to discussions on cultural identity and self-care. The page also frequently features guest posts from other Black moms and content creators with varying perspectives on the journey of Black motherhood.

Alexis Kristiana Coats (@alexiskristiana)

Alexis Coats is a mother of three and content creator who has combined the journey of motherhood with her interest in wellness to give her community unique insight into navigating motherhood. Her page is a trove of down-to-earth tips and tricks as well as high-quality products that make life easier, especially for new mothers.

Dr. Tracey Braxley (@socialjusticeparenting)

Dr. Tracey Braxley understands the complex nature of being a parent. Her page is dedicated to unpacking and debunking myths surrounding parenting. Dr. Braxley is particularly attentive to the historic and societal implications of raising Black children at different stages of their lives and the importance of doing it with deep compassion and relfection.

Destini Ann (@destini.ann)

Destini Ann is all about sharing simple yet memorable parenting tips for new parents. The TEDx speaker’s page has many tips and tricks about understanding children’s perspectives as they grow and meeting them where they are rather than judging their reactions. Destini’s page is a safe space for mothers who are exploring different parenting styles

All of these pages have their unique appeal and offer new mothers a space to connect, laugh and learn from each other. If you haven’t already, join one of these thriving communities.