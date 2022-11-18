Andy Cohen Speaks Out on Lizzy Savetsky’s ‘Unfortunate’ ‘RHONY’ Departure

Andy Cohen spoke out on Lizzy Savetsky’s unexpected exit from the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ reboot, calling the situation “unfortunate.”

via Page Six:

The co-executive producer confirmed the news of Savetsky’s departure from the Bravo reality show due to anti-Semitism — which Page Six broke on Wednesday — while giving a very personal take on the matter as a fellow Jewish American.

“I can confirm that she is leaving, unfortunately,” he told People on Friday. “What I can also tell you is that when I’ve spoken out against anti-Semitism, the response that I’ve gotten has been quite alarming.”

Cohen, 54, believes we’re “living in really messed up, weird times right now,” which he feels have been exacerbated by wide-reaching platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

“I think social media makes it a whole lot worse. It’s a really rough time,” he lamented. “As a Jewish American, it saddens me to see what’s happening with anti-Semitism.”

Her departure is probably for the best — especially if she made the comment she’s rumored to have made.