Andy Cohen Grills Jen Shah About Her Ongoing Legal Troubles in 'RHOSLC' Reunion Trailer [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion trailer has premiered and it looks like Andy Cohen is asking Jen Shah the hard questions.

via People:

Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with committing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly scamming 10 or more people over the age of 55 through a telemarketing scheme. The pair pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April, but by late November, Smith, 43, had changed his plea to guilty. He now awaits a sentencing hearing on March 3 and faces a maximum of 70 years in prison, while Shah has maintained her innocence.

In the clip, which was shared by Bravo on Friday, Cohen says to Jen, “You’re being charged with fraud and money laundering.”

The RHOSLC star, 48, quickly points out: “And you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

Cohen then turns his questioning to Jen’s husband, Sharrieff Shah. “Did you ever question where the money came from?” he asks Sharrieff, whose response isn’t included in the trailer.

Tensions grow after Cohen asks Jen, “There’s one charge that’s 30 years and one charge that’s 20 years, right?”

“I don’t know,” she responds.

A stunned Cohen then asks, “You don’t know what the charge is?!”

It seems like Cohen’s line of questions won’t be the only time Jen’s legal situation arises during the reunion. In a conversation with the other women, Jen has an emotional moment.

“What it feels like on my end is, like, ‘Hey, Jen, we can treat you like s—, ’cause you need all the friends you can get right now,'” she told the group.

Heather Gay is quick to address her claims, telling Jen, “Well, you s—t on me and I still showed up for you!”

The trailer’s release comes one day after Jen’s legal team filed a motionrequesting that clips from RHOSLC not be shown during her upcoming trial.

“There is no circumstance under which a clip of Jen Shah from her appearance on the RHOSLC should be used in court as these clips do not have any of the indicia of reliability,” read the court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE.

“The women and their lives are both real and fake and it is impossible to tell where reality ends and fantasy and outright deception and fakery begins,” the docs add.

The three-part ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reunion begins Sunday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The two additional episodes will air on March 6 and March 13, respectively, at 8 p.m. ET.

For as dramatic as the season was, this reunion looks pretty mild. Watch the trailer below.

The #RHOSLC Reunion trailer is more packed than the Beauty Lab parking lot ??? The 3-part Reunion begins next Sun, Feb 27! pic.twitter.com/T5uhagf8uX — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 18, 2022