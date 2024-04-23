‘All American’ Season 6 Expanded By The CW | lovebscott.com

The CW’s ‘All American’ is getting more episodes this season.

via: Deadline

This is a rare occurrence in the current strike-impacted broadcast season — a scripted series getting an order for additional episodes. According to sources, the CW‘s flagship drama All American is having its current sixth season extended from 13 episode to 15 episodes.

All American’s first five seasons have ranged between 16-20 episodes. With the series picking up just over a year after the end of Season 5, there is a lot of unpack, and the extra episodes would allow to better flesh out the story and build toward a satisfying conclusion.

It also would allow fans to stay in the current world longer as All American‘s characters are preparing for major life changes, with series protagonist Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and potentially Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) headed to the NFL draft.

This would wrap creatively Spencer’s journey over the past six seasons. To find out what that means for All American and its chances to get a seventh season that may involve a largely new cast, check out Deadline’s CW Renewal Status Report.

In addition to Ezra and Behling, the cast of All American includes Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur and Chelsea Tavares. The series is executive produced by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss. It comes from Berlanti Prods., Warner Bros. TV in association with CBS Studios.