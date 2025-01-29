American Airlines Flight Carrying 60 Passengers and 4 Crew Reportedly Split in Half After Helicopter Collision

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 minutes ago

Two planes reportedly collided over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The American Airlines flight that crashed with 60 passengers and four crew members onboard reportedly split in half after its collision on Wednesday.

According to NBC4, citing two first responder sources, the plane landed in about seven feet of water and split in two.

According to the sources, the Army Black Hawk helicopter it collided with is outside down in the river. Rescuers cannot enter the helicopter because of its precarious position, one of the sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that multiple agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River and “there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time.”

According to NBC4 Washington, at least four people were pulled from the water and were rushed to hospitals. However, CNN is reporting that no survivors have been pulled from the water yet, citing a law enforcement source.

The American Airlines regional passenger plane collided with the helicopter over the Potomac River as it approached Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The passenger plane had 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft, American Airlines confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” their statement said.

“If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly,” their statement continued.

CNN reported that the Army Black Hawk helicopter had three soldiers on board. Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez told the outlet that the plane was on training flight at the time of the incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they are deploying “every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA.”

“We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders. Praying for the victims and first responders,” her statement continued.