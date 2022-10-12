Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged — and Now They're Married [Photo + Video]

The Los Angeles couple, Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann who got engaged during the Adele concert special has finally tied the knot.

via: People

The Los Angeles couple tied the knot surrounded by family and friends on Monday at Hotel Indigo — but before they said “I do,” Mann walked down the aisle to “Make You Feel My Love,” the same song Adele serenaded them with after they got engaged.

It was an emotional surprise few people in the room knew about: just the happy couple, her mom and, of course, the band.

“Now, literally even thinking about it brings tears to my eyes,” Ashleigh, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I cannot hear that song without crying.”

The concert special was filmed in Los Angeles and aired on CBS last November ahead of the release of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30. One moment that almost nobody saw coming — including Ashleigh — was when Quentin proposed.

“I need every person to be really quiet, all right?” Adele remarked to the star-studded crowd, which included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Drake.

A hush came over the audience as Quentin led Ashleigh, whose eyes and ears were completely covered, to the stage. At first, she had no idea what was going on — and by the time she realized that he was proposing, she also began noticing they weren’t alone.

“Now I’m having a hard time concentrating. You’re proposing to me, first of all, this is already a Christmas miracle. Second of all, why is Lizzo here?” she recalls thinking.

With so much going on, it wasn’t until after she said yes that Ashleigh even saw Adele — who then congratulated them before launching into the special rendition of “Make You Feel My Love.”

“Thank God she said yes,” the singer joked at the time. “‘Cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.