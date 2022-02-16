Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement

Looks like things are over with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley.

via: People

A source close to Rodgers confirms to PEOPLE that the NFL star, 38, and the actress, 30, have split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source says. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers declined to comment. InTouch was first to report the news.

News of their breakup comes after Rodgers received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when it was made public that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In August of last year, he told the media that he was “immunized” when he was asked about whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising NFL protocols for the 2021 season. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 5, Rodgers confirmed that he was unvaccinated. That same month, Woodley slammed “disparaging” claims about Rodgers.

In late February 2021, Woodley confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, jokingly telling the late-night host that she never thought she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a living.”

Then, in March of last year, the Green Bay Packers quarterback raved about his happiness with Woodley. “I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” he said at the time. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

In late March, they were seen for the first time since news of their engagement broke, going for a dinner outing with friends in Arkansas. Shortly after, Rodgers and Woodley were spotted on their most PDA-packed outing as a couple at Walt Disney World.

News of their romance was a surprise to many as Rodgers and Woodley’s low-key relationship grew stronger in their quarantine bubble during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the world opened up and his NFL season approached, the two were rarely seen together.

“There’s no wedding planning happening. There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a July 2021 interview.

And in September 2021, Rodgers told Haute Living that they were focusing on work separately.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he told the outlet. “I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Just earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the pair oftentimes “agree to disagree” on subjects where they didn’t see eye to eye on. “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” said the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

Best of luck to the both of them.