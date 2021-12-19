Aaron Carter Confesses He Used To Date Mel B For 'A Couple Of Months' In 2018 [Video]

Aaron Carter claims he had a ‘low key’ relationship with Spice Girls member Mel B ‘just three years ago’ in 2018.

via: AceShowbiz

Aaron Carter has made a shocking revelation about his love life. In a new interview with VladTV, the “I Want Candy” singer revealed that he used to date Mel B (Melanie Brown) for “a couple of months” back in 2018.

“It was pretty low-key,” the 34-year-old said of his past relationship with the Spice Girls member. “Not a lot of people knew about it but, yeah, we were together for a couple of months… three years ago.”

Aaron also claimed that Mel’s daughter Angel Iris, whom she shares with comedian/actor Eddie Murphy, is a fan of him. “Her daughter is a fan of me. Her daughter walked in and was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re hooking up with Aaron. I had posters of him on my wall,’ ” he shared. “I was just laughing. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to say about that.’ ”

Despite their split, the “Sooner or Later” crooner has nothing but love for Scary Spice. “She was a sweetheart though, you know, she’s a good girl. Mel B is a good girl,” he gushed. “She’s been through some rough stuff in her life too.”

Earlier in the chat, Aaron divulged that he briefly dated his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Karina Smirnoff, during his stint on the show. However, her then-fiance and fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly blamed him for their separation.

“We weren’t like sexually involved, but we made out a few times or whatever it was,” he explained. “She had a falling out with her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy and we started becoming interested into each other… We went on some dates together.”

“And then I was just like, ‘No, I don’t really want this kind of relationship type of thing and then Maks was mad at me during the whole competition,” Aaron went on elaborating. “I guess he was blaming me for their breakup or something like that.”

Check out a clip of the interview below.