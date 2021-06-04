50 Cent Burglary Suspects Arrested By Police After Allegedly Stealing $3 Million From Rapper

Six months after a corporate apartment leased by 50 Cent was burglarized for up to $3 million in both jewelry and cash, police have identified and arrested three suspects.

via: Radar Online

According to reports, prosecutors in Bergen County, New Jersey have charged Matthew Gale, Richard Murphy, Travis Villalobos. The men broke into 50’s property and made off with a bunch of cash and expensive jewelry.

It is unclear if the property was one of 50’s homes or a luxury apartment that he used for business purposes.

The defendants are charged with charges related to theft by unlawful taking, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

50’s lawyer said, “At the time the suspects were in the unit, police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras.”

The police conducted a five-month investigation which included reviewing security footage. They were able to track down the suspects due to a stolen car that was used during the burglary that was caught by the security camera.

According to court documents, the men broke into 50’s pad on January 16, 2021. They were able to force their way into the property through a garage door window. The alleged criminals ransacked the home and found an unlocked safe. Inside the safe was large amount of cash and diamond jewelry.

The men are facing years in jail if convicted on the charges.

50 Cent’s camp says they’re expecting cops to recover and return the $3 million.