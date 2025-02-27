Home > NEWS

Xscape Star LaTocha Scott Reveals Marriage is "Over", Wants to Repair Relationship with Sister Tamika On 'Residuals' Freestyle

BY: Walker

Published 13 hours ago

Xscape’s very own LaTocha Scott broke the internet on Wednesday when she dropped a freestyle over Chris Brown’s “Residuals,” pouring out her heart to her sister, Tamika, and also dishing on her tumultuous marriage.

The singer revealed that she split from her husband, Rocky Bivens, after “30 years” because he allegedly had a baby by someone else. “Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” she sings. Scott did note that they have been separated for two years.

Scott dropped two Xscape references in the cover. The first being, “Who can I run to? Feels like nobody lately,” and the second where she namedropped the group itself.

She expressed that she missed her sister [Tamika]. “It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s**t be needin’ time for healing,” Scott continued before getting back to her marriage.

“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting […] 30 years just washed away. It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain,” said the singer, who signed to Motown Gospel in 2023.

Scott addressed “losing everything,” listing “marriage, family, my blood.” She did describe “losing [her] sister” and getting “kicked out of [her] group” as “insane” and called out social media for “tearing [her] down.”

The freestyle concluded with Scott speaking to her sister directly, saying, “You have my word; we gon’ have some words.” SWV‘s Coko and Taj both commented on Scott’s cover. Coko replied, “This is so DOPE sis!!!!!!!” Taj expressed, “Sometimes we have to fall to look up. I’m proud of you.”

Xscape has not responded collectively or individually, but is set to perform at Jazz In The Gardens on Mar. 9.

via: Vibe

