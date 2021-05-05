Victoria Beckham Recalls the 'Iconic' Beyoncé Telling Her the Spice Girls 'Inspired’ Her

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Dear Media’s “Breaking Beauty” podcast, Victoria Beckham recalled the moment she first met Beyoncé.

“Accepting who you are and that’s what the Spice Girls was always about. It’s okay to be different. Let’s not try and change who we are. Let’s celebrate who we are. Let’s celebrate the fact that we’re all different,” Posh Spice said on Dear Media’s Breaking Beauty podcast Wednesday.

The designer added, “I mean, when we talk about Spice Girls – and I don’t talk about it that much anymore – but what I remembered as you were just talking to me about it is how we inspired lots of young women.”

One of those women, Beckham recalled, was Beyoncé – who also launched to fame in a girl group with her “sisters” Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in Destiny’s Child.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am,’ ” Beckham recalled during the podcast.

She continued, “And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that’s quite something.”

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and stayed together until their split in 2000. The group composed of Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell have had a few reunions over the years since their split, however, the latest one in 2019 did not include the designer.

Destiny’s Child had a shift in band members since their formation in 1990, but from 2000 to 2006 Beyoncé, Williams, 41, and Rowland, 40, formed a lifelong bond. The trio went on to have solo careers.

During her appearance on the “Breaking Beauty” podcast, Beckham also explained how the girl group and its girl power persona influenced her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.