Uzo Aduba Credits Amazon And Etsy For Her 'Awesome' Wedding [Video]

Uzo Aduba is offering (slightly) more detail on her private wedding to filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

via: AceShowbiz

Back in September (21), the “Orange Is the New Black” star confirmed she and filmmaker Robert Sweeting married nearly a year ago, much to the surprise and delight of fans.

Speaking on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday (11Nov21), the actress opened up on the couple’s big day and admitted she wanted to go public with her marriage ahead of the pair’s one-year anniversary was coming up.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” Uzo said.

She went on to share that she and Robert celebrated their anniversary in Tulum, Mexico, before revealing how they navigated wedding planning during the height of the COVID crisis

“A lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through,” Uzo laughed. “Just quietly and with a small group, of course – our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome.”

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” she gushed back then.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love – I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

You can watch the clip of Uzo talking about her wedding on Live with Kelly and Ryan below.