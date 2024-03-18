They're Not Playing Around: Over 250 Partiers Arrested in Miami Beach Despite 'Breaking Up With Spring Break' Campaign | lovebscott.com

The City of Miami said it was “breaking up” with spring break this year — and they meant it.

According to reports, over 250 spring breakers have already been arrested in Miami Beach this month.

via Complex:

The New York Post shared a series of photos showing wild scenes as people were being taken into police custody.

As drastic times call for drastic measures, the city of Miami Beach declared a curfew that would go into effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Mayor Steven Meiner called the decision a huge success, saying the curfew made the city safer.

According to WSVN, some local business owners have taken legal action to try and remove the curfew, claiming the move has led to revenue declines.

The National Desk cited the Miami Beach PD saying a total of 274 arrests were made between March 1 and March 17.

Miami Beach launched the “Breaking Up with Spring Break” campaign earlier this month in response to nearly 500 arrests and two fatal shootings last year. The initiative promised a stronger police presence, bag checks, restricted beach access, and curfews.

Even after those measures were implemented, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it a step further by deploying about 140 state troopers.

Maybe people will stay home next year.