Teyana Taylor Addresses Divorce Settlement Rumors: ‘I Want To Move On With My Life In Peace’

BY: Walker Published 51 minutes ago

Teyana Taylor is setting the record straight about her and Iman Shumpert’s divorce.

During an Instagram Live, the singer debunked rumors that she wants to have her ex-NBA husband jailed for contempt because he allegedly leaked the documents. That said, Taylor did take legal action based on those claims.

“I never tried to send Iman to jail. I’m still not trying to send Iman to jail,” she stated in the video. “However, I have to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our life in peace,” she said.

The 34-year-old also shared that she doesn’t think it’s coincidental that each time she’s achieving career success, something about her divorce surfaces.

“I post my little picture at the Oscars, and it does 1.4 million views. Then, the next day, all of a sudden, here come these fake divorce settlements,” she said. “That’s the part y’all don’t see. Every time I have something going on, there’s another story about this sealed divorce.”

The picture in question may be the one of the actress posing with her alleged boo Aaron Pierre. After months of speculation, the Gonna Love Me singer hard launched their relationship by posting an image of her posing with the actor during the Oscars via her Instagram page.

Social media users have also spun a narrative that Taylor took Iman for his money based on the leaked divorce settlement documents. The actress clarified that a settlement didn’t happen, considering they both left the marriage with what they came with.

“Let’s get this gold-digger s*** out the way,” she said. “Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with.”

The singer made it clear that she doesn’t want any ongoing conflict with her ex, but instead, is looking for a peaceful way forward. Taylor has tried to keep their split private and amicable, but that isn’t the way the divorce unfolded.

“I don’t want no parts of this. Iman is my family. He is the father of my children, and that’s never going to change,” she said. “I just want to move on with my life in peace.”

The former couple married for seven years and share two daughters, Junie and Rue. They separated in 2023 but appeared to be amicable at the time, with Taylor telling social media users, “Not too much on my bestie,” when news about them splitting circled the internet. Because the couple seemed to be deeply in love, their split shocked fans, and several still hoped they could rekindle their romance. However, Taylor said the door was closed, and she had no intention of going back.

“People love the idea of what we looked like together. It looked like a fairy tale, but I lived it,” she said. “I carried a lot of weight in my marriage, and I was tired.”

She continued. “People keep saying, ‘Oh, I want them to get back together.’ No. That’s not happening,” she said. “I love him, I respect him, but I am moving on.”

via: Essence

