T-Pain Reveals He Was Heartbroken After Nicki Minaj Turned Down 2007 Collab, Nicki Responds [Photo + Video]

In a recent interview with “The 85 South Show,” T-Pain mentioned that he had big plans to work with an up-and-coming artist back in 2007, but that she ended up ghosting him.

via: Rap-Up

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my shit, so ya know, baby chill,’” recalled T-Pain, who was heartbroken when Nicki turned him down because she was working on her own music.

When he asked her for a “quick little verse,” she reportedly told him, “I’m working on my shit too!”

He didn’t take her rejection as a “malicious” move, but admits that his feelings got in the way. “Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj,” he added.

However, Nicki has no recollection of brushing off T-Pain. After the interview aired, she responded to him and it was all love.

“I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say,” she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room before admitting that she made a mistake. “omg what was I thinking? He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo I was under so much pressure to deliver.”

She went on to apologize while thanking T-Pain for clearing the “Go Hard” sample on her re-released mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. “My bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. and thank you & Kanye for clearing ‘Go Hard’ for Beam Me Up Scotty last month.”

She also showered praise on the Auto-Tune King, whose vocals she studied. “listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail,” said Nicki.

Maybe we will get a T-Pain and Nicki collab in the future.