Sydney Sweeney’s Grandparents on Her ‘Euphoria’ Sex Scenes: ‘Best Tits in Hollywood’

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria,” admitted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she forgot about her nude scenes in the series when she invited her grandparents to the Season 2 premiere.

Fortunately, their reaction wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

via NYP:

“I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” Sweeney, 24, revealed. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen.”

She was hit with embarrassment, saying she was “on the floor” and “wasn’t thinking” because she was so excited.

However, her grandparents apparently didn’t flinch — at all — upon seeing their granddaughter nude on the big screen.

“They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood,” she recalled.

And Sweeney is happy to appear nude on-screen when it’s appropriate to her character and has been vocal about her work in the series, which is fueled by drugs, sex and high school drama and has been renewed for Season 3.

However, she feels that, because of the nudity, her performance gets overlooked.

“I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria,’ ” she told the Independent. “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

She also bites back at critics who never noticed her “Euphoria” work but suddenly paid attention to her acting in “White Lotus.”

“They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in “Euphoria”?’” she said, adding that there’s a “stigma against actresses who get naked on-screen.”

When a man has nude scenes, “he still wins awards and gets praise,” she said. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Yet, she noted, creator Sam Levinson never pushed her to be naked when she didn’t want to be.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,’ ” she said.

But nudity is part of Cassie’s character, she said, so it’s necessary.

“We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through,” Sweeney told Teen Vogue earlier this month. “Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

Sydney Sweeney is a star in the making — her performances have ALL been stellar.